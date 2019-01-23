MADISON, Wis. — A new legal analysis from an attorney who works for the Wisconsin Legislature says Gov. Tony Evers can't order the attorney general to withdraw from a lawsuit seeking repeal of the federal health care law.
The memo from a Legislative Reference Bureau attorney was sent Wednesday to Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. It comes a day after Evers announced in his State of the State speech that he was directing Attorney General Josh Kaul to get out of the lawsuit.
A law passed by Republicans in last month's lame-duck session gives that authority to the GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Finance.
The memo affirms that only that committee, and not the governor, can discontinue a lawsuit.
Fitzgerald says "current law is very clear" and any action Kaul takes must follow the law.
