– Senate Democrats blinked. But the saving grace for them may be that they did it quickly.

“Should we have ever shut down the government?” asked Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who played a leading role in finding a way out for Democrats. “Absolutely not.”

Over the weekend, it became clear that using the shutdown to insist on protections for hundreds of thousands of unauthorized immigrants was a serious miscalculation. By abandoning the strategy on its third day, Democrats believe they limited the damage and gave the public time to forget about the disruption before the critical November election.

They also won a commitment from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow debate on a wide-ranging bipartisan measure that could achieve their goal of protecting the ­so-called Dreamers.

But by supporting the government’s reopening, they provoked a surge of outrage from the party’s left as progressive activists and lawmakers assailed the deal as a capitulation based on McConnell’s mere promise.

Immigration activists were furious that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats had given away the best leverage they had to ensure that the young immigrants were protected.

“It’s morally reprehensible and it’s political malpractice,” said Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of ­Indivisible, a liberal group.

“Leader McConnell’s track record of keeping his ‘commitments’ is thin at best,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., a leading progressive voice.

The fierce backlash underscored the challenge confronting Schumer and more centrist Democrats as they attempt to negotiate with Republicans and President Donald Trump to reach an agreement on immigration without alienating the more liberal factions of a party that has moved distinctly to the left. Their balancing act reflects the broader tension in the party as it tries to reconcile the fervor of blue-state Trump opponents and the caution of Democrats in states where they must appeal to Trump supporters.

Democrats need to protect 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in those red states and appeal to the swing voters who could flip House control. Those vulnerable Senate Democrats were key to sparking the bipartisan drive to end the shutdown. Yet many of the Senate Democrats considered potential 2020 presidential candidates voted to keep it going.

Heading into the showdown, Schumer and other top Democrats figured that Trump was at a vulnerable moment, given the uproar surrounding racially charged comments made in a recent meeting with senators to discuss immigration, disturbing words that came on top of persistent accounts of Oval Office chaos.

And they saw the Dreamers — the young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children — as a particularly appealing group, as they faced deportation to countries they barely know through no wrongdoing of their own. Polling consistently finds deep American sympathy for those immigrants, and under intense pressure from the left to stand tough, Democrats hoped the public would embrace the use of all possible ­measures to help them.

But over the weekend, Democrats increasingly came to realize they had maneuvered themselves into a difficult position that made many of the party’s moderate senators uncomfortable. Republicans were not distancing themselves from Trump despite his erratic swings on immigration policy. And while the Dreamers may be a highly sympathetic group, using them as a rationale for shuttering the government was not playing well.

The president and top Republicans had some success in framing the showdown as a case of Democrats putting the interests of “illegal immigrants” ahead of U.S. citizens, a line of attack Democrats felt they could not weather.

In relenting so rapidly, Democrats saw some tangible benefits. They managed to highlight the Dreamers’ plight while avoiding a prolonged shutdown. And by conceding defeat on Monday, Democrats avoided widespread disruptions in government operations that would have cascaded during the week and beyond.

They also won the pledge from McConnell to allow broad bipartisan negotiations on immigration, overall spending, health programs and other unresolved issues. If those fail to produce an agreement by Feb. 8, he promised to open an immigration debate on the Senate floor. Senators on both sides of the aisle saw that as a breakthrough that could provide a chance for the polarized chamber to engage in what has become a rare occurrence: actual legislating.

What they do not have is any certainty that Trump will back whatever legislation the Senate produces or that the House will even consider it.