– President Donald Trump has again tossed out the economic and political playbook that guided other occupants of the Oval Office for generations as the United States dominated the flow of goods and services across the world.

In the space of a few hours, he declared that his own central bank chief was an "enemy," claimed sweeping powers not explicitly envisioned by the Constitution to "order" U.S. businesses to abandon China and, when stock markets predictably tumbled, made a joke of it.

Trump's wild and unscripted pronouncements Friday renewed questions about his stewardship of the world's largest economy even as he escalated a trade war with China before heading to France for a high-profile summit with the leaders of many of the world's other major industrial powers.

Even some of his own aides and allies were alarmed by his behavior, seeing it as the flailing of a president increasingly anxious over the dark clouds some have detected hovering over an economy that until now has been the strongest selling point for his administration. They privately expressed concern that he was hurting the economy and was doing lasting damage to his own prospects for re-election.

Trump has become one of the biggest sources of global economic instability after presiding over a period of growth and job creation. While investor and consumer confidence at first rose impressively after Trump's election and inauguration, lately so have indicators of economic uncertainty, which could dampen the continued growth the president seeks heading into his campaign for a second term.

"Uncertainty is generally bad for the economy, as firms put off making fixed investments until the uncertainty is resolved," said N. Gregory Mankiw, a Harvard professor and former chief White House economist for President George W. Bush. "Of course, uncertainty is an inevitable fact of life. But uncertainty caused by erratic policymakers is gratuitous."

The president's volatile approach to the economic situation played out on Twitter over the course of only a few hours Friday. He started the day boasting that "the Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well."

Hour later, he lashed out at the Federal Reserve Board for not taking the sort of action usually reserved only for an economy that is weak and bad.

Even for a president who has made a habit of personal attacks on his own Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, Trump then took it further than any president has in modern times by comparing him to President Xi Jinping of China. "My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump tweeted.

Not content to leave it there, Trump proceeded to try to unilaterally dictate to the private sector how and where it should conduct business, presuming a role in the marketplace that no other president has asserted in similar circumstances.

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," he tweeted.

Trump's tweets caught most of his advisers and staff by surprise. His advisers have grown concerned that he is creeping perilously close to turning what they had hoped would be his signature issue into a liability. His moves risk scaring away voters, including some of his own backers.

His aides believe Trump is being urged on by Robert Lighthizer and Peter Navarro, his trade advisers, who generally share the president's hostile view of China and who advocated a confrontational path with tariffs.

The tweet on corporations being "ordered" to leave, aides said, was drafted, however imprecisely, with a method in mind, sending a notice to corporations to leave China on their own.

The president's comments come at a time when Trump, known for a visceral brand of politics that shakes things up rather than a calm and steady style of leadership, has seemed especially erratic, spinning out wild conspiracy theories, provoking racial and religious divisions and employing messianic language about himself.

"Is Trump really losing it, or is this just more of the same, but more?" asked Russell Riley, a presidential scholar at the University of Virginia's Miller Center. "Democracies don't get into serious trade disputes with authoritarian regimes because, presumably, democrats know out of the box that when things get tough, they don't have at their disposal the tool of last resort for the autocrat: a command economy."

The global economy will be front and center this weekend in France as Trump meets with his counterparts from the Group of 7 industrialized nations. No doubt the others will be watching his moves warily even as Trump assails them for not following his lead on economics.