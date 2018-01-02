As I look into my crystal ball at what new technologies are most likely to shape our lives in 2018, I see science-fiction dreams coming to life: glasses that mix reality and imagination, an electric car in my driveway and gadgets that charge without plugs.

But coming out of a year where most Americans were hacked and Silicon Valley was scolded by Congress, there's plenty to worry about. Here are 10 technologies to look out for in 2018, for better and worse.

For the better

Tesla moves the car forward

It's hard to deny the Tesla Model 3 has generated iPhone-level buzz about electric cars. Since this "affordable luxury" $35,000-and-up sedan was unveiled in 2016, roughly 450,000 people have preordered one. Now if only Tesla could make them. Manufacturing problems keep pushing back the Model 3 delivery timeline, but there's a good chance you will see some on the road in 2018. Tesla is forcing all car companies to act more like consumer tech companies, pushing into electric and making standard such capabilities as accident prevention and connectivity.

The HomePod gets Apple talking

Connecting: The HomePod has the potential to tie together music, the TV and the smart home.

Hey Siri, glad you are finally joining the house party. First introduced in summer 2017 and then delayed, the $350 HomePod is Apple's first talking speaker. For people who buy Apple everything, the HomePod has the potential to tie together music, the TV and the smart home in a way that the iPhone alone hasn't. But Apple missed two holiday seasons that ushered competing Amazon Echo and Google Home products into many homes.

Augmented reality is going places

Pokémon Go introduced the world to augmented reality, mixing the real world with digital information. In the year ahead, we will test whether that idea is more than a gimmick. Thanks to new AR-enabling tech in smartphones, the camera can be a search engine, interior design tool or teacher. We will also finally get our hands on an AR headset from Magic Leap, a startup that has raised $1.9 billion in funding.

Wireless charging gets a jolt

The tech to charge gadgets without plugs has been a nonstarter for years because one very important brand was missing: Apple. But the iPhone maker just added wireless charging to the X and 8, putting its stamp of approval on a charging standard called Qi. Now coffee shops, furniture makers and car companies might be more confident about building wireless charging pads into everyday things.

Digital subscriptions as new norm

In 2018, paying for online video, music, games and (yes) news subscriptions will feel as normal as a $4 latte. Deloitte predicts that by the end of the year, 50 percent of adults in developed countries will have at least two online-only media subscriptions. Expect Apple to redouble its subscription video efforts, as well as big battles over streaming rights for sports.

For The Worse

Political ads get more devious

Oh, you thought the 2016 election was bonkers? In the 2018 midterm elections, there will be even more tech to data-mine the lives of U.S. voters. Instead of just demographics, ads could use "psychometrics" — gleaned from how we use social networks and other data — to target us based on our mind-sets and personalities. It raises a host of thorny questions about how technology, particularly social networks, can be used to manipulate us and divide society. Online ads may also still be a lure for foreign meddlers.

Cybersecurity menace grows

Please maintain your near-constant state of alarm about hacking. In 2018, the risks are likely to only increase, and cyber sleuths say possible targets include connected gadgets and U.S. election systems. Businesses will be on the hunt for new ways to verify our identities and you will find a lot more apps and websites requiring extra steps to log in. Take an hour and change your password to something unique on every site with personal information. A password manager such as Dashlane or LastPass can help you keep track.

Dongles stick around

Dongle is the icky term for an adapter we need to connect things to phones and computers and proceed to lose at the bottom of bags. Dongles were supposed to be a temporary bridge to the future for gadgets like the MacBook Pro, which removed the traditional wide USB port. But since 2016, the smaller USB "type C" plug Apple and others began using on laptops just hasn't become common for accessories.

Artificial intelligence judges you

In a million quiet ways, AI is seeping into our lives — and for every happy use of AI, there seems to be a creepy one. It's making decisions about what we watch and read. It can even be used to create authentic-looking fake content that has a scary name: "counterfeit reality." How might AI be used to judge our voices, faces, emotions — or even whether we're worth hiring? Companies are starting to discuss AI ethics, but keeping this tech accountable will be hard because we won't always recognize its invisible hand.

hanging on: Dongles, adapters to connect things to phones and computers, aren’t going away.

Big tech keeps getting bigger

Silicon Valley was raked over the coals in 2017 about sexism, security and its influence on national affairs. But it hasn't really grappled with the bigger problem: There's too much power in the hands of too few. All five of the United States' most valuable publicly traded companies are tech firms. Just the specter of Amazon's expansion has prompted megamergers in recent months between Disney and Fox as well as CVS and Aetna. Nobody's been able to significantly challenge Apple in smartphones. Google and Facebook dominate not just the media, but also our time and attention. Expect to see tech giants flogging their "social good" efforts in the year ahead, but our trust won't be restored by watching them act like benevolent dictators.