On a desolate island, three sisters have been raised in isolation, sequestered from an outbreak that is causing women to fall ill. To protect themselves from toxins, which men can transmit to women, the sisters undergo cleansing rituals that include simulating drowning, drinking saltwater and exposing themselves to extreme heat and cold. Above all, they are taught to avoid contact with men.

That is the premise of Sophie Mackintosh’s unsettling novel “The Water Cure,” a story that grew out of a simple, sinister question: What if masculinity were literally toxic?

“The Water Cure,” which reaches bookstores in January and was considered for the Man Booker Prize, joins a growing wave of female-centered dystopian fiction that raises uncomfortable questions about pervasive gender inequality, misogyny and violence against women, the erosion of reproductive rights and the extreme consequences of institutionalized sexism.

“I felt like I didn’t need to invent a disaster, because there was already a disaster happening,” said Mackintosh, who lives in London.

This new canon of feminist dystopian literature — which includes works by up-and-coming novelists like Mackintosh, Naomi Alderman, Leni Zumas and Idra Novey, as well as books by celebrated veterans like Joyce Carol Oates and Minnesotan Louise Erdrich — reflects a growing preoccupation among writers with the tenuous status of women’s rights and the ambient fear that progress toward equality between the sexes has stalled or may be reversed.

Both new and classic dystopian novels seem to be resonating with readers and critics. Alderman’s novel “The Power,” a twisted feminist revenge fantasy set in a world where women develop the ability to deliver an electric shock, has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and is in development as a television series.

At the same time, readers are embracing classics of the genre that have taken on new significance in today’s political climate. Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” set in a future theocratic state where women are treated as reproductive slaves, has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the United States since 2017 and was adapted into an award-winning television series.

“The moment that we’re in is terrifying for a lot of women, and the story that Margaret Atwood created captures that fear so incredibly well,” said Lori Lodes, an adviser for the advocacy group Demand Justice.

Old themes, new spin

Women have been writing dystopian fiction for decades. Some of the more influential female pioneers in science fiction and fantasy, including Ursula K. Le Guin, Octavia Butler and Angela Carter, used the genre as a framework to write about gender identity and its constraints.

The recent proliferation of feminist dystopian works builds on that body of literature, using the lens of science fiction to project current concerns onto the future while also reflecting on the past.

“They’re in a way how-to books, or what-would-I-do books, supposing this happened to me, what would I do?” Atwood said. “The idea that history will always progress is a fantasy.”

Some of the novels are meant to serve as cautionary tales against political inaction and complacency or as a warning that steps toward women’s equality may one day be curtailed.

Like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” several recent dystopian novels explore how a woman’s fertility can define her worth in society’s eyes, and consider what might happen if the government mandates and controls childbearing.

Erdrich puts an apocalyptic spin on the themes of reproduction and women’s physical autonomy in “Future Home of the Living God,” which hinges on a cataclysmic biological event that threatens the future of humanity, leading the government to round up pregnant women and seize their babies. (The Star Tribune’s review of the book is available at strib.mn/2PntMAw.)

She began to worry about what the world would be like if the gains made decades ago through women’s liberation movements were lost.

“Fighting for women’s rights is an unrelenting battle,” Erdrich wrote in an e-mail. “I saw that my daughters might have to live with the steady erosion of human progress.”

For Atwood — who has become a sort of patron saint of feminist dystopian fiction — it has been both inspiring and unsettling to see the resurgence of interest in “The Handmaid’s Tale” as women’s rights activists have taken up the language and imagery from her novel as a cultural shorthand for misogyny.

“When I wrote the book, I wished we would not be in a situation where these protests would become necessary,” she said.