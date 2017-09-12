Coming soon to Gophers football: an Ohio State season opener, early October rivalry games against Wisconsin, nonconference games mixed into the Big Ten schedule and Nebraska to close out the year.

The Big Ten released the 2020 and 2021 football schedules on Tuesday afternoon, and they revealed different-looking seasons for Minnesota.

Some 2020 highlights:

• The Gophers play host to Iowa in Week 3, with Week 4 being a nonconference game at home against BYU.

• Wisconsin, typically a last-game opponent, moves to early October. This season, 2018 and 2019 all feature Badgers finales.

• Only four Big Ten home games in 2020: Iowa, Michigan, Purdue and Northwestern.

• Road: at Maryland, at Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Michigan State and ending at Nebraska.

Some 2021 highlights:

• They open the season at home vs. Ohio State, Sept. 4. That'll be fun.

• Wisconsin again is early October: Oct. 9, at home.

• One nonconference note: The Gophers visit Boulder, Colo., on Sept. 18 this season to take on the Buffs.

• Home games: Ohio State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Illinois and a season-ender vs. Nebraska. That's a strong home schedule.

• Road: at Purdue, at Northwestern, at Iowa, at Indiana.

Wisconsin

The early season shake-up isn't just a Minnesota thing: the Badgers have season openers in 2020 and 2021 against conference opponents. In 2020, the Badgers open on Sept. 5 at home vs. Indiana. The following year, Penn State will travel to Madison on Sept. 4.

Star Tribune Sports