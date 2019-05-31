Nat King Cole sang a tune about getting one’s kicks on Route 66, but the archetypal highway sputtered to a crawl decades ago with the advent of the interstate system. Intent on reviving the allure of the Mother Road and its original motor courts for a new generation, Jay and Alison Carroll bought Santa Fe’s El Rey Court, a Pueblo Revival hideaway that originally opened in 1936. By August 2018, the Carrolls and their business partners finished renovating the 86-room motel in a modern New Mexican aesthetic: The lobby is a warren of equipale barrel chairs, Navajo fabrics, turned wood furniture by Dan John Anderson, a Paustian modular sofa designed in 1969 and other creative touches.

An outsize print depicting Apache artist Chesley Goseyun Wilson, by modern Los Angeles painter Logan Maxwell Hagege, hangs behind the front desk and seemed to kick off our recent two-night stay with the notion that this is a new version of Santa Fe — still clutching its Southwestern sensibilities without resorting to too many regional clichés. It’s certainly photogenic: Throughout our visit we spotted guests, most of them outfitted for a Brooklyn bar crawl, taking selfies and portraits in many corners of the lush 5-acre grounds. A quick scroll on Instagram yields seemingly bottomless posts tagged to El Rey Court, now a hot spot for influencer-types who may not get out of bed for less than 10,000 likes a day.

The location

The motel is set on an original swath of Route 66, just south of the hip Santa Fe Railyard Baca District. The motel is just 3 miles from the 409-year-old Santa Fe Plaza, and 1½ miles from the art collective Meow Wolf and its House of Eternal Return. Because El Rey Court doesn’t serve food yet, we liked that we could walk two minutes up the road to grab a breakfast of chile rellenos and honey-drizzled sopaipillas at the Pantry, a 1948 diner. But the highlight of our trip was some 50 miles northwest in Abiquiu, where we toured the 17th-century clifftop adobe house that artist Georgia O’Keeffe lived in from 1949-1984 (book well in advance for a private tour).

The room

Our 150-square-foot standard room, set in the back of a leafy courtyard, felt cramped. The space had been decorated with clean-lined custom furniture designed by Carroll, Matouk-linen topped beds, textiles woven 30 miles north in Chimayo, N.M. I loved the original vigas, or exposed beam ceilings, in ponderosa pine. But some little things were problematic — like cords dangling under the TV, nail holes in the woodwork and the fact that there was no in-room safe. When we first opened the door, our pillows languished atop the bed without pillowcases (an oversight housekeeping rectified within 10 minutes). Late on our last night, my husband noticed what appeared to be a small, lifeless cockroach under his nightstand.

The bathroom

Our stuck-in-time bathroom had Pepto Bismol pink and blue tile work on the shower wall and floors. Full bottles of rosemary, peppermint and eucalyptus amenities by Hudson Made cut down on waste.

Dining

El Rey Court has a buzzing bar, La Reina, where a kiva fireplace is emblazoned with a laudable tagline: “Where fast lives slow down.” On the menu — they hope to add food by midsummer — you’ll find mezcals, tequilas and a handful of other tipples, including Santa Fe Brewing’s Happy Camper IPA. La Reina features live music at least once a week; Milwaukee-based folk duo Nickel & Rose played music inspired by West Africa, blues and bluegrass into the night.

Amenities

There’s a 45-by-26-foot outdoor pool. I enjoyed plopping into the al fresco hot tub — set before a flickering fire — to steep my road-weary body. There was a small sauna and a gym that holds a treadmill, elliptical and all-in-one machine. In the lobby, Canyon Coffee from Los Angeles is ever-ready. The Wi-Fi is free.

The bottom line

Aspiring Instagram stars should beeline here for the “likes” alone; ditto Americana obsessives, to experience a modernized version of roadside motels before chains. But perfectionists and families with young children might be happier taking a different road.

A standard room with a queen bed starts at $119 (1-505-982-1931; elreycourt.com).