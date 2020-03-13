The seventh annual Ready or Hot fashion show featured Twin Cities fashion trendsetters and retailers showcasing their latest looks. The event, a benefit for Planned Parenthood, was billed as a "radically inclusive, body-positive fashion show." Guests spent the evening enjoying food, libations and a fashion show at International Market Square in Minneapolis.
