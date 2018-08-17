The Traveler: Tom Watson of Appleton, Minn.

The scene: An overlook at Frontenac State Park takes in a view of the Mississippi River, where it widens into Lake Pepin, beyond the historic town of Old Frontenac.

Destination details: Frontenac State Park, between Red Wing and Wabasha off Hwy. 61, offers the “best bluff hiking south of Minneapolis along the iconic Mississippi River,” Watson wrote in an e-mail. He speaks from experience. Watson is the author of the guidebook, “60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Minneapolis and St. Paul.” He took this shot while working on the fourth edition of the book, which came out July 1. He was hiking along an extension of the Upper Bluffline Trail at the Old Frontenac Overlook in the state park. “While other vantage points along bluff trails provide views to the river, this panorama reveals the full scope of the grandeur of the Mississippi River Valley at Lake Pepin,” he wrote.

Making the shot: Watson used his Canon EOS 50D with 28-135mm Canon lens. He focused his camera out across the overlook, high atop a bluff, to capture the broad view, including a bluff on the far side of the river.

