An Extended January - February Thaw

Increasing Slush Potential
 
I don't know about you, but highs in the 30s certainly feel better than double digit below zero wind chills. However, the warmer air is making things quite a bit sloppier out there. Slushy puddles and dirty road spray is making things a little less pleasant to be out and about in. Make sure your windshield washer fluid is topped off because this sloppy, slushy weather will continue over the next several days!
(Image Credit: Todd Nelson)
January 22nd - 23rd, 2018 Snow Storm
 
Who remembers the heavy snow event 2 years ago that dumped a foot of snow on the southern metro? Most of the snow fell on the 22nd and by the time it was over, the MSP Aiport picked up 12.4" of snow! The heaviest snowfall report was 17" out of Winnebago in Fairbault county. 
 
"An area of low pressure developed and intensified lee of the Rockies over Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle. It brought Winter Storm and Blizzard conditions to much of the Northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest. Heavy snow and windy conditions occurred over Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin from the morning of January 22, 2018 to the early morning hours of January 23, 2018."
 
See more from the NWS Twin Cities HERE:
 

Snowy Landscape
 
The image below was the visible satellite from Monday afternoon across the Dakotas and Minnesota. It was clear and cold earlier this week, which gave us a clear picture of the snowy landscape across the region. All the white you see was the fresh snow that fell from our most recent snow storm last Friday into Saturday. Note the 'darker' colors over northeastern MN and northern Wisconsin. According to NOAA's NOHRSC, there is nearly 1ft to 2 ft. (or more) of snow on the ground across the region there. However, the darker shades seen here are due to the dense tree cover in these areas!
(NOAA Satellite - Image Credit: College of DuPage)
Snow Depth
 
Here's the latest snow depth map across the region and thanks to our most recent snow even last Friday into Saturday, many locations have several inches of snow on the ground. Some of the deepest snow cover persists across the northern half of the state and into northern Wisconsin & the U.P. of Michigan. Duluth, MN has 28" of snow on the ground "Over the Hill", while the Twin Cities has 8" on the ground. Interestingly, January 22nd, 2018 (2 years ago) featured a 12.4" snow storm in the Twin Cities!
 
Snowfall So Far This Season & Departure From Average
 
Here's the latest update on snowfall so far this season (since July 1st) and departure from average. Note that most locations are above average for season snowfall, especially across the Dakotas and the northern half of the state. Incredibly, Duluth has seen nearly 71" of snow so far this season, which is near 2ft. above average! Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is a little more than 3" above average for the season
 
Weather Outlook from midday Wednesday to midday Friday

The weather outlook from midday Thursday to midday Saturday shows our current storm system slowing moving through the region with areas of rain, snow and even a mixed bag of wintry precipitation. While much of the heavier snow and precipitation accumulations will continue to fall southeast of the Twin Cities, there still may be some minor slushy accumulations possible through the end of the week in the metro. I expect most of the roads to be mainly just be wet, but commutes times could be slowed with the additional road spray and sloppy commutes.


Precipitation Outlook Through AM Saturday

According to NOAA's NDFD data, lingering precipitation will continue across parts of southern Minnesota and much of central Wisconsin through the end of the week. Precipitation looks to wrap up late Friday into early Saturday across the region, but total precipitation accumulations could be up to 0.30" across far southeastern MN. Meanwhile, light precipitation accumulations will be possible across parts of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, of up to 0.10" possible. A light slushy snow coating maybe possible in the metro through the end of the week, but some of the heaviest accumulations of up to a few inches look more likely in far southeastern Minnesota and into central Wisconsin.

Thursday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities

Lingeirng light precipitation will continue on Thursday with minor snow accumulations possible early in the day. Any leftover precipitation should change over to light rain/drizzle during the day as temperatures warm into the mid 30s. Keep in mind that the average high at this time of the year is in the mid 20s, so we'll be nearly +10F above average
 
Wednesday Weather Outlook
 
Thursday will be another mild day across the region with high temps warming into the 20s and 30s. With that said, these readings will be nearly +5F to +15F above average for most locations, which will feel more like late February or early March. Lingering light rain/snow showers will also continue, mainly across the southern half of Minnesota and across much of Wisconsin.
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
"Oh! We're having a heatwave, a tropical heatwave
The temperature's rising, it isn't surprising."
 
High temps in the 30s will continue over the next 7 to 10 days, which will feel more like late February / early March. I expect lots of sloppy weather over this stretch, so make sure you have decent and waterproff footwear. 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 29th to February 4th, shows temperatures warming to above average levels across much of the nation, especially across the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes Region! Meanwile, folks in Alaska look to remain below average in the temperature department as we approach the beginning of February.
 
An Extended January - February Thaw
By Paul Douglas

Cheer up. It's not that much warmer over the southern USA. I just got back from a business trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, where it was 52F on Tuesday with rain. A whiff of windchill in the desert? Yep. Our Lyft driver was euphoric, almost giddy. "I am cloud-deprived. I'm loving this soggy weather!" he gushed. But we felt a little cheated by a dearth of sun. Miami saw 40F yesterday morning, with iguanas dropping out of trees! Thoughts and prayers.

Models suggest 9 days in a row at or above freezing in the Twin Cities. Factoring wind chill it may feel 70 to 80 degrees warmer than it did in late January, 2019. We're catching a serious break.

A metro coating of slush may fall today, but 4-8 inches of sloppy snow slows down travel over southeast Minnesota; closer to Austin and Rochester. Otherwise a dry weekend is on the way - the next chance of a little wet snow the middle of next week.

At some point there will be a correction. In 2 weeks we may get smacked by numbing air, but I see no lengthy polar outbreaks.
Extended Forecast

THURSDAY: Sloppy mix. A little slush. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 35.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Coating of snow possible. Winds: NNE 5. Low: 31.

FRIDAY: Flurries taper, clouds linger. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 34.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild for late January. Winds: NW 5. Wake-up: 29. High: 36.

SUNDAY: Lingering clouds and fog. Damp. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 27. High: 34.

MONDAY: Welcome to Seattle. Gray and damp! Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 28. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Light mix may move in late. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 28. High: 34.

WEDNESDAY: Period of wet snow. Roads may stay wet. Winds: E8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 34.
This Day in Weather History
January 23rd

1963: A record low of -31 is set at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 23rd

Average High: 24F (Record: 53F set in 1942)
Average Low: 7F (Record: -34F set in 1886)

Record Rainfall: 0.85" set in 1871
Record Snowfall: 5.7" set in 1949
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 23rd

Sunrise: 7:42am
Sunset: 5:08pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 26 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 11 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 40 minutes
Moon Phase for January 23rd at Midnight
0.6 Days Before New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"It’s as if we’re gazing at stars from this southerly latitude in the Northern Hemisphere … maybe along the Texas/Mexico border, or from the Florida Keys, or from the latitude of some great cities around the world including Miami in the U.S., Taipei in Taiwan, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, or Muscat in Oman. From the latitude of these cities (about 25 degrees north), the bottom part of constellation Eridanus the River may be seen just above the southern horizon. It’s from this latitude, or farther south on Earth’s globe, that you can see Achernar, the famous star that marks the end of the constellation Eridanus the River. Achernar is very bright. But, bright or not, you’ll never see it anywhere but right next to the southern horizon if you’re observing from the extreme southern U.S., or a similar latitude. And you won’t see it at all from a more northerly latitude. That’s because this star is located very far to the south on the celestial sphere, the imaginary sphere of stars surrounding Earth. To see it well, you would want to be in the Southern Hemisphere, where Achernar sweeps high in the sky."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

Thursday Weather Outlook

Despite lingering chilly temps across parts of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley, it'll be a little bit warmer on Thursday than it was Wednesday for locations there! Meanwhile, much of the rest of the nation will be warming to above average levels, especially across the northern tier of the nation.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
A slow moving storm in the Central US will keep prolonged rain and snow chances in place over the next couple of days. Areas of rain and snow will eventually creep east toward the East Coast, which will make for a slightly soggy and unpleasant end of the week for folks there.
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature decent moisture across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States with some heavy rain and isolated flood concerns possible. Some of this moisture will make its way northeast toward the Northern New England States with areas of rain and snow there. However, another round of Pacific moisture will impact much of the coastal communities and high elevations in the Pacific Northwest with several inches of liquid likely.
 
Climate Stories
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

 "Scholars examine the link between climate change and extreme weather"

"Over the next several days, scholars and researchers from the University of Miami, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Columbia University, Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania, and other institutions will share their insights into the phenomena of extreme weather and explore ways to predict, respond to, and adapt to our changing climate. The next generation is ready for change. Several students who are studying on the Rosenstiel School campus made it a point to drop in and learn more about extreme weather and climate change. Kelsey Malloy, an atmospheric science doctoral student, is proud that her school is leading the conversation. “I think this is a one-of-a-kind symposium that the U has put together. Scientists are addressing extremes and how that relates to Miami at the local level, but also at the national level as well, which I think is really unique. I’m excited to see the range of topics that they have put together,” she said. Cayla Vesong, a doctoral student also studying atmospheric sciences, believes that these types of events are important in spreading the message on the research that is going on in climate science. “South Florida is extremely vulnerable. It is important to bring together not only scientists but everyone that makes up a community to figure out how to be more sustainable. It increases our resiliency,” said Vesong."

See more from University of Miami HERE:

"How climate-related weather conditions disrupt power plants and affect people"

"Severe weather conditions triggered by climate change can adversely affect the operation of power plants. Heavy rainfall, heatwaves and lightning can disrupt electricity transmission and distribution networks and cause power outages. A 2019 World Bank report showed natural shocks and climate change caused 44% of power outages in the US between 2000 and 2017 and 37% of outages in Europe between 2010 and 2017. This cost electricity utilities, consumers and governments billions of dollars per year. Similar cases also happen in Indonesia. Our study found disruptive weather and climate change disrupt the electricity supply chain, including electricity generation, transmission and distribution, affecting Indonesia's state-owned electricity company (PLN) and its consumers."

See more from Phys.org HERE:

"Is climate change showing up in the daily weather forecast? It’s complicated."

"Early this month, scientists announced a surprising discovery: The “fingerprint” of climate change is now detectable in everyday weather. In fact, evidence of global warming can be found in the planet’s weather every day, minute, and second since 2012. But wait —you, a person who actually paid attention in your high school atmospheric science class, say — weather and climate are not the same! Right you are, dear reader. Weather is what happens in the moment (rain passing through, or the current temperature outside). Climate is average weather over time. When scientists warn of a 2 degree C temperature increase by the year 2100, they’re talking about a change in the climate. That’s why we call it climate change and not weather change."

See more from Grist HERE:

 "Call for central banks to become climate change ‘coordinating agents’"

"The nature of climate change impacts and mitigation strategies means that central banks must go beyond risk management and take on the additional role of helping to coordinate measures to fight climate change, a group of specialists have argued in a new book published by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today. Forward-looking risk assessment approaches grounded in scenario-based analyses, which were the manifestation of an “epistemological break” beginning to take place in the financial community, were important but would not cut it, they said. And yet central banks could neither sit on their hands and “wait for other government agencies to jump into action” nor replace other government and private actors to compensate for their insufficient action, they* wrote in Green Swan, a joint effort from Banque de France and BIS. “To overcome this deadlock, a second epistemological break is needed: central banks must become more proactive in calling for broader and coordinated change, in order to continue fulfilling their own mandates of financial and price stability over longer term horizons than those traditionally considered,” they said."

See more from IPE HERE:

"‘No fish’: How dams and climate change are choking Asia’s great lake"

"For more than half a century, January meant prime fishing season for Pang Bin. He took his wooden boat out into Cambodia’s largest lake, his catches and their sales sustaining his family for much of the year. This month, the 75-year-old decided to call it quits, but not because of age or any health concerns. “No fish,” he shrugged. “Just very, very poor. I’ve never seen a year like this.” Across the Tonle Sap, a vast shallow lake in the heart of this Southeast Asian nation, fishermen are experiencing the least productive season in memory. Years of dam-building and droughts intensified by climate change have upset one of the world’s richest freshwater fisheries, carrying potentially severe consequences for millions who rely on the lake for survival."

See more from LA Times HERE:

"Setting the Record Straight on Climate Change and Arson in Australia’s Bushfires"

"Various claims online suggest that climate change hasn’t contributed to the bushfires ravaging the East Coast of Australia, pinning the blame instead on arson. Those claims distort the facts. Several recent reports have found that climate change is contributing to the hot, dry conditions that fuel the kind of fires currently raging up the East Coast of Australia. But claims that climate change played no role in those bushfires have been proliferating online. For example, a video from the conservative content generator PragerU has been viewed 2 million times since it was posted on Jan. 7. The text in the video claims: “The popular narrative is that Australia’s fires are caused by climate change. But the facts say otherwise… Since November 8, 2019, nearly 200 arsonists have been arrested for starting brush fires in Australia. The arsonists were responsible for about 50% of the bushfires. Not climate change. Arsonists. Repeat that: Not climate change. Arsonists. But the left doesn’t care, because this fact doesn’t agree with their ‘science.'”

See more from Fact Check HERE:
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

