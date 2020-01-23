An Extended January - February Thaw

Increasing Slush Potential

I don't know about you, but highs in the 30s certainly feel better than double digit below zero wind chills. However, the warmer air is making things quite a bit sloppier out there. Slushy puddles and dirty road spray is making things a little less pleasant to be out and about in. Make sure your windshield washer fluid is topped off because this sloppy, slushy weather will continue over the next several days!

January 22nd - 23rd, 2018 Snow Storm

Who remembers the heavy snow event 2 years ago that dumped a foot of snow on the southern metro? Most of the snow fell on the 22nd and by the time it was over, the MSP Aiport picked up 12.4" of snow! The heaviest snowfall report was 17" out of Winnebago in Fairbault county.

"An area of low pressure developed and intensified lee of the Rockies over Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle. It brought Winter Storm and Blizzard conditions to much of the Northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest. Heavy snow and windy conditions occurred over Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin from the morning of January 22, 2018 to the early morning hours of January 23, 2018."



Snowy Landscape

The image below was the visible satellite from Monday afternoon across the Dakotas and Minnesota. It was clear and cold earlier this week, which gave us a clear picture of the snowy landscape across the region. All the white you see was the fresh snow that fell from our most recent snow storm last Friday into Saturday. Note the 'darker' colors over northeastern MN and northern Wisconsin. According to NOAA's NOHRSC, there is nearly 1ft to 2 ft. (or more) of snow on the ground across the region there. However, the darker shades seen here are due to the dense tree cover in these areas!

Snow Depth

Here's the latest snow depth map across the region and thanks to our most recent snow even last Friday into Saturday, many locations have several inches of snow on the ground. Some of the deepest snow cover persists across the northern half of the state and into northern Wisconsin & the U.P. of Michigan. Duluth, MN has 28" of snow on the ground "Over the Hill", while the Twin Cities has 8" on the ground. Interestingly, January 22nd, 2018 (2 years ago) featured a 12.4" snow storm in the Twin Cities!

________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall So Far This Season & Departure From Average Here's the latest update on snowfall so far this season (since July 1st) and departure from average. Note that most locations are above average for season snowfall, especially across the Dakotas and the northern half of the state. Incredibly, Duluth has seen nearly 71" of snow so far this season, which is near 2ft. above average! Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is a little more than 3" above average for the season __________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook from midday Wednesday to midday Friday The weather outlook from midday Thursday to midday Saturday shows our current storm system slowing moving through the region with areas of rain, snow and even a mixed bag of wintry precipitation. While much of the heavier snow and precipitation accumulations will continue to fall southeast of the Twin Cities, there still may be some minor slushy accumulations possible through the end of the week in the metro. I expect most of the roads to be mainly just be wet, but commutes times could be slowed with the additional road spray and sloppy commutes.

____________________________________________________________________ Precipitation Outlook Through AM Saturday According to NOAA's NDFD data, lingering precipitation will continue across parts of southern Minnesota and much of central Wisconsin through the end of the week. Precipitation looks to wrap up late Friday into early Saturday across the region, but total precipitation accumulations could be up to 0.30" across far southeastern MN. Meanwhile, light precipitation accumulations will be possible across parts of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, of up to 0.10" possible. A light slushy snow coating maybe possible in the metro through the end of the week, but some of the heaviest accumulations of up to a few inches look more likely in far southeastern Minnesota and into central Wisconsin. _______________________________________________________________________ Thursday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities

Lingeirng light precipitation will continue on Thursday with minor snow accumulations possible early in the day. Any leftover precipitation should change over to light rain/drizzle during the day as temperatures warm into the mid 30s. Keep in mind that the average high at this time of the year is in the mid 20s, so we'll be nearly +10F above average

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Thursday will be another mild day across the region with high temps warming into the 20s and 30s. With that said, these readings will be nearly +5F to +15F above average for most locations, which will feel more like late February or early March. Lingering light rain/snow showers will also continue, mainly across the southern half of Minnesota and across much of Wisconsin.

__________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Oulook

"Oh! We're having a heatwave, a tropical heatwave

The temperature's rising, it isn't surprising."

High temps in the 30s will continue over the next 7 to 10 days, which will feel more like late February / early March. I expect lots of sloppy weather over this stretch, so make sure you have decent and waterproff footwear.

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 29th to February 4th, shows temperatures warming to above average levels across much of the nation, especially across the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes Region! Meanwile, folks in Alaska look to remain below average in the temperature department as we approach the beginning of February.

