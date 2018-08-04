Beginning with today’s editorials on the governor’s race and continuing over the next week, the Star Tribune Editorial Board will offer endorsements in several especially newsworthy or competitive races that will be on the primary election ballot Aug. 14.

The endorsements are based on reporting and research by the Editorial Board, and in most cases candidates have met with board members for interviews. Our goal is to publish well-reasoned opinions that readers will find useful in making their own choices, whether they agree with our picks or not.

The Editorial Board is independent of the newsroom, and news reporters and editors were not involved in the endorsement process. If you’d like to learn more about the board and its work, read our guide at http://strib.mn/2dVc1T2.

SCOTT GILLESPIE, Editorial Page Editor