THE Traveler: Jeff Cepek of St. Paul.

The scene: The Merced River hosts a sord of mallards in Yosemite Valley on a misty morning. In the background, Yosemite Falls flows again. The waterfall, the tallest on the North American mainland, can dry up in summer, but had "started flowing again after the first snowfall of the season in High Country," Cepek wrote in an e-mail. The drop is 2,425 feet.

The destination: Yosemite National Park, in California's Sierra Nevada, is among the most visited of the national parks, and Yosemite Valley is the busiest place there. The park has 1,200 square miles; Yosemite Valley claims only 7 square miles. Yet, according to Cepek, Yosemite Valley "is home to some of the most amazing scenery in the world!" Visitors will find meadows frequented by mule deer; many stunning waterfalls, which run most consistently in spring; the famed granite behemoth Half Dome; and thick forests where black bears roam. The valley also holds several hotels and a popular camping ground and is the start of many hiking trails.

How he got the shot: Cepek remained quiet while taking this shot so he didn't alarm the mallards. He used a Nikon D750 camera with a Tamron lens.

