Like millions of women, Diana Diller was a devoted user of the pregnancy-tracking app Ovia. When she gave birth last spring, she used the app to chart her baby’s first online medical data — including her name, her location, and whether there had been any complications — before leaving the hospital’s recovery room.

But someone else was regularly checking in, too: her employer, which paid to gain access to the intimate details of its workers’ personal lives, from their trying-to-conceive months to early motherhood. Diller’s bosses could look up aggregate data on how many workers using Ovia’s fertility, pregnancy and parenting apps had faced high-risk pregnancies or gave birth prematurely; the top medical questions they had researched, and how soon they had returned to work.

“I thought of it as positive reinforcement: They’re trying to help me take care of myself,” said Diller, 39, an event planner for the video game company Activision Blizzard. The company also paid her $1 a day in gift cards to use the app.

Period- and pregnancy-tracking apps have climbed in popularity as funcompanions for the daunting uncertainties of childbirth.

But Ovia also has become a powerful monitoring tool for employers and health insurers. Employers who pay the apps’ developer, Ovia Health, can offer their workers a special version of the apps that relays their health data — in a “de-identified,” aggregated form — to an internal employer website accessible by human resources. The companies offer it alongside other health benefits and incentivize workers to input as much about their bodies as they can, saying the data can help the companies minimize health care spending, discover medical problems and plan ahead.

But health and privacy advocates say this new generation of “menstrual surveillance” tools are designed largely to benefit not the women but their employers and insurers, who gain a sweeping new benchmark on which to assess their workers as they consider the next steps for their families and careers.

Diana Diller, 39, with her daughter Simone, said she was unconcerned that her employer was watching as she recorded intimate health data on a pregnancy app.

“The real benefit of self-tracking is always to the company,” said Karen Levy, a Cornell University assistant professor. “People are being asked to do this at a time when they’re incredibly vulnerable and may not have any sense where that data is being passed.”

Ovia chief executive Paris Wallace said the company complies with privacy laws and provides the aggregate data so companies can evaluate how their workforces’ health outcomes have changed over time.

With more than 10 million users, Ovia’s tracking services are now some of the most downloaded medical apps in the United States, and the company says it has collected billions of data points into what it calls “one of the largest data sets on women’s health in the world.”

Ovia’s corporate deals with employers and insurers have seen “triple-digit growth” in recent years, Wallace said.

“As a clinician researcher, I can see the benefit of analyzing large data sets,” said Paula Castaño, an obstetrician-gynecologist and associate professor at Columbia University. But a lot of the Ovia data given to employers, she said, “raise concerns with their lack of general clinical applicability and focus on variables that affect time out of work and insurance utilization.”