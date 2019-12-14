Collinsville, Ill., is some 6,300 miles from Giza, Egypt. But the two cities aren’t as far apart as they might seem.

Giza has the Great Pyramid. Collinsville has Monk’s Mound.

Sure, people have been hanging around Giza a lot longer — as long ago as the 26th century B.C. On the outskirts of what is now East St. Louis, settlement barely dates back a millennium.

Yet the metropolis that flourished here in those days became the biggest and most sophisticated pre-Columbian civilization north of Mexico, an urban center of more than 20,000 people that spanned six square miles.

Monk’s Mound is what they left behind.

The 100-foot-high earthwork, the largest on the continent, is the centerpiece of an ancient city known as Cahokia. Archaeologist Julie Zimmermann, who grew up just an hour south, never saw the site until after graduate school.

“I looked up and went, ‘Holy s***, that’s a big mound,’ ” she remembers. “Would you like to go see the pyramids of Egypt? I would. And you can — right here.”

She was only half joking. The base of Monk’s Mound covers 14 acres, about the same as the Great Pyramid. But unlike the mummy-filled Egyptian wonder, Monk’s was no tomb.

Post pits excavated by archaeologists are believed to have been the base for a 98-foot temple that sat at the mound’s apex. Deeper down and farther out, jewelry and tools were discovered — made from copper mined near Lake Superior, flint from Oklahoma, mica from the Carolinas and seashells from the Gulf of Mexico.

Bodies were found in some of the 120 smaller surrounding mounds, but many of those locations suggested mass burials of men and women, who had been neatly laid on cedar litters placed on a bed of flat beads made from shells.

Some bodies appear to have been sacrificed.

“There is evidence of human sacrifice here on a scale not seen north of Mexico,” says Zimmermann, a fast-talking, silver-haired dynamo who has dedicated much of her career to the sprawling site.

Such clues, she says, signal that Cahokia was not just a center of commerce or politics but a religious capital, a sort of Native American version of Mecca, to which different tribes sojourned from more than 1,000 miles away. In A.D. 1250, it was larger than London.

But as the soil, timber and wildlife slowly gave out beneath the demands of such a large settlement, the population declined. The mounds slumped. By the time French missionaries arrived in 1735, little of the past was left. The name Monk’s Mound reflects their arrival rather than the importance of the work’s creators.

So back to the comparison with Giza. Just like the Great Pyramid, Cahokia has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, a label that has helped in recent preservation and restoration efforts.

Visitors climb 154 steps to the top, which affords a nice view of the St. Louis skyline. Yet as the wind overpowers the hum of traffic from an adjacent highway, it’s possible to ignore the modern world and imagine the ancient one, vibrant and sophisticated, that once thrived on the plain below.