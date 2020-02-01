This was the Amy Potomak show.

The redshirt sophomore from Aldergrove, British Columbia, scored a hat trick in the first period and had two assists later to lead the No. 2 Gophers to a 5-0 victory over No. 9 Minneota Duluth on Friday night at Ridder Arena in WCHA women's hockey.

"As a team in the first period, we came out jumping," Potomak said. "Got some good bounces and some goals as well."

Potomak got her first goal at 7 minutes, 28 seconds on a shot from the right circle. Shots on goal at the time were 12-0. She scored again, at even strength, at 14:51 on a two-on-one rush and at 16:53 from the high slot. Three goals in 9½ minutes.

A natural hat trick.

Those goals pushed her season total to 13, two more than last season.

Alex Woken made it 4-0 Gophers (21-4-3, 13-4-2) in the 14th minute of the second period. Woken scored again on a power play in the ninth minute of the third period. Potomak assisted on each goal, giving her a five-point night.

Sydney Scobee made 17 saves for the Gophers; it was her seventh shutout. Maddie Rooney stopped 45 shots for the Bulldogs. Woken had 10 shots on goal herself and Potomak six.

"To put up 50 shots against a quality team like Duluth is really good," Gophers coach Brad Frost said, "but maybe as impressive is giving up only 17 shots and defending like we did."

UMD (12-9-4, 7-7-3) had its six-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2) stopped.

News Services