Amy Klobuchar is running for president on her record of bipartisan initiatives in the Senate and her years as the chief prosecutor in Hennepin County more than a decade ago.

But the national media spotlight on her time as Hennepin County Attorney has not always been flattering, with civil rights activists questioning the prosecution of a black teenager in a notorious Minneapolis child slaying and a series of 30 police involved deaths without a single prosecution.

Both issues have put her on the defensive in an age of strained police relations in minority communities, particularly as she ramps up a national campaign and seeks the support of African-American voters in states like South Carolina, which holds a primary on Saturday.

This week Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman defended Klobuchar for the conviction of Myon Burrell in the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, a case that has come under new scrutiny in an Associated Press investigation. Klobuchar has herself called for the case to be reviewed for new evidence.

On the campaign trail, Klobuchar also has been forced to address a system of handling police involved deaths that generally left charging decisions up to grand juries rather than prosecutors — a system she no longer supports because of its lack of accountability.

Her defenders, however, point out that her handling of police officers involved in deadly encounters with civilians between 1999 and 2007 put her in the mainstream of country prosecutors of the time.

The Star Tribune collected the names and stories of all 30 people who died after a physical confrontation with law enforcement in Hennepin County between Jan. 5, 1999, and Jan. 3, 2007, the period when Amy Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney. The database was built by culling information from death certificates, news stories, crowdsourcing sites, state and local police records, FBI supplementary homicide reports and arrest-related death reports and medical examiner data. None of the officers involved in these cases faced criminal charges. Donald Richter, 65 Four Brooklyn Park police officers and their sergeant went to a motel to evict Richter. Two officers fired after he lunged at a third officer with a screwdriver. Incident: 03-29-1999. Brooklyn Park PD. Rocco A. Dandrea, 42 Police responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun near Washington and Cedar Avs. S. Police repeatedly asked Dandrea to drop his gun but he turned toward them raised the gun in their direction before one officers fired a round from a shotgun and another fired from his handgun. Dandrea died at the scene. Police later discovered that he was wielding a plastic toy replica gun. Incident: 12-8-1999. Minneapolis PD. Barbara Schneider, 49 Police called to a loud music complaint at her Uptown apartment found her with a knife screaming about Satan. Officers shot her after she allegedly “advanced” with a knife. Officers learned later she suffered from a bipolar disorder. Her husband lost a suit against the city, with a judge ruling the officer’s use of force was objectively reasonable. Incident: 6-12-2000. Minneapolis PD. Alfred Sanders, 29 Sanders, who had a bipolar disorder, was spotted driving erratically. When officers confronted him in an alley he refused orders to show his hands and tried to drive off, hitting vehicles and colliding with a squad car. Officers opened fire. Incident: 11-01-2000. Minneapolis PD. Sean Hayes, 34 Police tried to stop Hayes after getting a report of a man trying to lure children into his car. After a short car chase, he ran into one officer and allegedly tried to hit another. Five officers opened fire simultaneously. Incident: 5-14-2000. Minneapolis PD. David White, 30 White, a private detective, allegedly robbed an Edina bank, then shot an Edina officer four times before speeding off with the money in an SUV. After stopping, he allegedly pointed his rifle at police officers, who shot him. Incident: 11-16-2000. Edina PD. James Fye, 29 Shot by Minneapolis Police during an undercover drug buy in St. Paul. Fye allegedly tried to drive away, hitting one officer and dragging another, prompting officers to shoot. Incident: 11-21-2000. Minneapolis PD. Abdullah Simmons-Muhammad, 15 Shot by police chasing a car in which Abdullah was riding. Officers alleged he raised a gun at them. Incident: 7-29-2001. Minneapolis PD. Efrain Pompa De Paz, 21 De Paz allegedly refused orders to get out of a car police were chasing. Officers thought he was reaching under the front seat for a weapon and shot him. No weapon was found. Incident: 5-01-2001. Minneapolis PD. Demitreus Sesler, 27 Shot after he jumped out of a jeep being pursued during a burglary investigation and allegedly pointed a shotgun at officers. Incident: 4-2-2001. Minneapolis PD. Timothy Golden, 33 Golden, with a history of depression, tried to force his way into his estranged wife’s apartment and was later stopped in his car. When he got out, he allegedly pointed a gun at his head and then at aimed at Fridley police officers, who shot him. Incident: 3-29-2001. Fridley PD. Christopher Burns, 44 Police summoned to a dispute between Burns and his fiancée. Officers used an authorized neck hold to restrain him, then he died within minutes of being put in handcuffs. Incident: 11-1-2002. Minneapolis PD. Lamont Scott, 30 Scott was attempting to rob a Subway shop when he was confronted by an off-duty Edina police officer having dinner. The officer ducked behind a cash register and shot Scott after Scott allegedly pointed his weapon at him. Incident: 8-15-2002. Edina PD. Martha Donald, 60 Donald was shot and killed in a shootout with a policewoman in the bathroom of a public housing complex. The policewoman also was killed. Incident: 8-1-2002. Minneapolis PD. Abu Jeilani, 28 Jeilani was a mentally ill man walking down the middle of a street carrying a machete and a crowbar. Police tasered him several times but Jeilani continued to threaten them with his machete. Officers tried six times to immobilize Jailani using stun guns. Six officers fire on him. Incident: 3-10-2002. Minneapolis PD. Walter Collins, 21 Police investigating a suspected drug deal saw two men run away from them. One, Collins, turned and allegedly reached for a gun in his waistband. An officer shot him. Incident: 10-10-2003. Minneapolis PD. Anthony Williams, 28 Police responding to a report of shots fired chased Williams and used pepper spray to subdue him. Williams was unarmed and died from respiratory arrest. Incident: 8-28-2003. Minneapolis PD. Eric Netters, 31 Pulled over for hot-rodding in his SUV, Netters stopped and then accelerated, dragging an officer down the street. An officer got into the SUV and shot Netters after Netters tried to take his gun, police said. Incident: 5-7-2003. Minneapolis PD. Roderick Harvey Jr., 28 Allegedly threatened to shoot a wired police informant in a setup drug deal in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park apartment complex. After a chase, he was seen on the ground and lifting his gun to fire. Police opened fire. Incident: 3-25-2003. Brooklyn Park PD and Hennepin County Sheriff. Courtney Williams, 15 Cops responding to a shots-fired call saw a group of teens scattering. They gave chase to Williams, a high school student. He was shot after he allegedly refused commands to stop and appeared to be reaching for something in his waistband, police said. A pellet gun was found near his body. Incident: 10-24-2004. Minneapolis PD. Todd Hubbell, 34 Hubbell, estranged from his wife, left a suicide message on his parents’ phone asking them to cremate him. He then shot and killed his father-in-law and led police on a chase before dying in a shootout with St. Louis Park police officers. Incident: 6-2-2004. St. Louis Park PD. Lorenzo Doby, 28 Doby was confronted by police responding to 911 calls about a man pounding on windows and screaming for help. Officers struggled with Doby and used chemicals to subdue him. His death was ruled an accident due to “excited delirium” from mixing PCP and Ecstasy. Incident: 5-26-2004. Minneapolis PD. Ronald Adamson, 50 Soon after he was released from jail after posting bail, officers were summoned to his home in New Hope by a silent 911 call. He was shot after he allegedly threatened an officer with a weapon. Reports indicated mental health issues. Incident: 4-13-2004. New Hope PD. Raymond Siegler, 40 Siegler, who as disabled, threatened fellow residents of a group home for adults with mental illness. He suffered a heart attack after officers used a Taser on him. Incident: 2-11-2004. Minneapolis PD. Ricky Redin, 47 Chased after attempting to rob a Money Center store. After he was tackled he stabbed the officers and was shot. Incident: 8-1-2005. Minneapolis PD. Benjamin DeCoteau, 21 Officer tagging cars to be towed said he noticed two men carrying guns and went to check it out. After DeCoteau fired at his police van, an officer fired back. Incident: 1-22-2005. Minneapolis PD. Joseph Azuz, 24 Azuz’s father called 911 asking police to check on his son, who he said was bipolar and schizophrenic, off his medications and possibly suicidal. Azuz was alone smashing up an apartment with a golf club shaft. A group of officers tried to subdue him before an officer shot him. Incident: 12-24-2006. Eden Prairie PD. Wayne Reyes, 42 Police were called when Reyes stabbed his girlfriend and a male friend. Police gave chase when he drove off. Officers said he pointed a sawed-off shotgun at them when they stopped him. Six officers opened fire. Incident: 10-29-2006. Minneapolis PD. Dominic Felder, 27 Felder’s girlfriend called 911 for help getting him to the hospital for a psych evaluation. He fought with two responding officers and allegedly reached for his waistband. Officers thought he had a weapon and opened fire. He was unarmed. City eventually paid $2.19 million to Felder’s family. Incident: 9-20-2006. Minneapolis PD. Fong Lee, 19 Chased by a police officer outside an elementary school. Lee allegedly refused to drop a handgun despite repeated commands. The officer fired when Lee appeared to turn to shoot his gun. Incident: 7-22-2006. Minneapolis PD.

That was before the 2014 death of Michael Brown Jr., an 18-year-old African-American man whose fatal shooting at the hands of a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, allegedly in self-defense, helped fuel the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement. A grand jury later cleared the officer, as did the U.S. Department of Justice under President Barack Obama.

Klobuchar’s reliance on grand juries to make charging decisions in such cases, now sharply criticized by civil rights advocates over the process’ secrecy, also has been a tool that nearly every Minnesota county attorney used until only recently.

“I don’t think that it’s really fair criticism,” said Robert Bennett, a Minneapolis attorney who is among the country’s most prolific in securing settlements in police brutality cases. “I think had she been Hennepin County Attorney in the latter period, she would have done the right thing. Generally, the county attorney wouldn’t have known to question the veracity of the investigations in the same way they know now.”

Bennett, who reached a $20 million settlement last year with Minneapolis over the 2017 police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, blamed shoddy investigations and limited evidence for the dearth of criminal cases against police for many years.

“Really for that whole period, you didn’t have body-worn cameras. You didn’t have squad videos … you didn’t have cameras everywhere — all of which helps to turn the critical eye fairly on police conduct,” Bennett said of Klobuchar’s tenure as Hennepin County Attorney.

Few incidents over that time sparked the widespread unrest that followed the 2015 Minneapolis police shooting of Jamar Clark, which prompted Freeman, Klobuchar’s successor, to do away with the grand jury process for police shootings in lieu of making charging decisions himself.

Still, deadly police encounters in Hennepin County during Klobuchar’s tenure included the 2001 killing of Efrain Pompa De Paz, 21, who was shot by police after a car chase when officers thought he reached under the front seat for a weapon. None was found.

In 2002, Christopher Burns, 44, died while being restrained with a neck hold after police were summoned to a dispute between Burns and his fiancée. The incident sparked protests outside Klobuchar’s office.

Police responding to a shots-fired call in 2004 gave chase to 15-year-old Courtney Williams and shot him after he allegedly reused commands to stop and appeared to be reaching for something in his waistband. Police found a pellet gun near his body.

Toward the end of Klobuchar’s tenure, Minneapolis police shot unarmed Dominic Felder, 27, after his girlfriend called 911 for help getting him to the hospital for a psych evaluation. Police thought he had a weapon and opened fire when he allegedly reached for his waistband. The city eventually paid more than $2 million to Felder’s family.

Though common at the time, the use of grand juries to probe officer-involved shootings still attracted protests in Hennepin County while Klobuchar was in office.

“Even though things might have been widespread at a certain particular time doesn’t make them right,” said Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality. “And it doesn’t mean that people weren’t raising those issues, even back then. In fact, we were raising them. We had multiple protests at her office. I should tell you that she never met with us. Not a single time.”

Current and former prosecutors say the process of empaneling a grand jury is intended to extract community input for important decisions in the criminal justice system. But critics point out that the process can be perceived as shielding elected county attorneys from difficult choices and that it is too one-sided because only the prosecution can present evidence.

“I think Amy was following what was the traditional thing to do at the time,” said Bob Small, executive director of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and a former First Assistant U.S. Attorney in Minnesota. “I think that she utilized the grand jury the way most Minnesota prosecutors were using the grand jury at that time ... I think she did all the things that were proper given the time.”

The nationwide protests that followed the police shootings of Michael Brown in Ferguson and Jamar Clark in Minneapolis are credited by some as a turning point in how county prosecutors approach police shootings.

“I think there’s a growing realization in the law enforcement community that police [can] do bad things,” said Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson. “You have Ferguson, you have Baltimore, you have Philando Castile (in St. Paul). ... And prosecutors, I think, are starting to say that maybe grand jury is not the best.”

Since launching her bid for president last year, Klobuchar has repeatedly said that there is “systemic racism in our criminal justice system.” At a recent candidate forum in Iowa, she also acknowledged that her thinking on grand juries has changed over time. “I actually no longer think that that’s the right way to do it. I think you should take personal responsibility,” she said. “Some of that came out of a case in Minnesota, the Philando Castile case that came after my time. And that was prosecuted by the Ramsey County attorney, a friend of mine, John Choi, and he did put everything into that case. Unfortunately, the jury came back not guilty. But there’s example of prosecutors have to take responsibility for the cases in front of them and make the decisions on the hard calls.”

Twitter: @smontemayor