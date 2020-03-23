Dear Amy: Have the standards of business ethics changed in recent years?

I have gone to several job interviews and have had zero follow-up from the employer or the recruiter who set up the interview.

I had two interviews recently which went well, I thought, but I never heard from them again. I even called to follow up — my calls went to voice mail, of course — and still nothing.

I wish businesses would realize that this leaves people with bad feelings about them, and we tell our friends. A rejection is fine, but a polite message back, such as: "Thank you for spending your time with us, however, we have selected another candidate" would bring closure to the process.

Is it now OK to just blow off the person you asked to come in for an interview?

Amy says: Business ethics have not changed, but hiring practices have.

One frustration for current job seekers is how communication with recruiters and employers seems to flow in one direction, controlled by the employer. When a recruiter sets up an interview, the only contact information you have is the recruiter's — not that of the person who is conducting the interview.

Savvy job seekers conclude an in-person or Skype interview by asking, "Could you share your e-mail address so I can follow up to thank you?"

If the manager chooses to share an e-mail address, you can keep in touch directly.

A good recruiter will contact you after an interview, even if it is to tell you that you won't be hired.

To conduct an effective job search, you should be using all of the social networking tools available to contact potential employers — not only phone, e-mail, or letter.

Glassdoor.com offers ways for you to receive — and leave — anonymous feedback about the hiring process with a specific company.

Keep your distance

Dear Amy: In high school, I had a boyfriend who was addicted to cocaine. He became mentally, physically and sexually abusive.

My best friend at the time knew him, but she knew nothing about what was happening in the relationship.

After leaving the relationship, I ended up going to a mental hospital.

While I was hospitalized, she and I reconnected. I told her about the abuse. She is very aware of the physical and psychological scars I still have.

Recently, I became aware that she's been hanging out with him more in their friend group. I know I am being a little harsh, but I don't want to be around her or even talk to her because I don't want her telling him anything about me (when I was with him, this monster had me and family members in fear for our safety).

Should I try to talk to her about this? Is it OK to walk away from her because of this?

Amy says: Your duty is to take care of yourself, and you seem to have done an admirable job.

Loyal friends won't want to maintain a close friendship with an individual who has abused a friend.

Of course, it is possible that the man who abused you has cleaned up his act and changed, but you should not risk your well-being by testing this possibility.

You are wise to keep your distance from the person who abused you, as well as anyone connected to him. You don't need to spend your valuable emotional bandwidth trying to assess this situation from every angle. You need only to protect yourself and, in this case, the best way to protect yourself is to keep your distance.

