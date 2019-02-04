CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say an Amtrak train carrying 74 people slammed into a pickup truck shortly after the driver got out.
Police in Charlestown said the truck had gone over a guardrail and had landed on the railroad tracks on Sunday night. The driver had suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Shortly afterward, the Amtrak Vermonter train hit the man's vacated truck.
Police say passengers were removed from the train and taken by bus to the Bellows Falls, Vermont, Amtrak station.
Scattered debris from the crash struck a firetruck, injuring one person inside who was taken to a hospital.
The accident was still under investigation.
