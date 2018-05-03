PHILADELPHIA — Amtrak says service between Philadelphia and Washington has been temporarily suspended due to a freight train derailment in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Service was running with 30-minute delays before Amtrak suspended service shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday after two cars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed late Wednesday. Media reports say two cars on the 88-car train dumped loads of stone onto the tracks.
No injuries have been reported.
Amtrak says crews are at the scene and working to clear the area.
SEPTA's regional rail service to Wilmington, Delaware, has also been suspended.
