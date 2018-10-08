DENVER — Amtrak says the Southwest Chief train route connecting Chicago to Los Angeles with stops in Colorado will stay in operation as is for at least another year.

The Colorado Sun reports the national rail carrier had considered suspending rail service between Dodge City, Kansas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and replacing it with buses next year.

Amtrak's proposal stemmed from repairs needed to a 219-mile (352-kilometer) section of track between Trinidad, Colorado, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators from states along the route have been fighting Amtrak against implementing the busing option.

Scot Naparstek, Amtrak's executive vice president and chief operating officer, told a Senate committee last week that it is committed to keeping the train going at least through September 2019.