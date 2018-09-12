WASHINGTON — Amtrak is modifying schedules and canceling trains south of Washington in response to Hurricane Florence.
The Auto Train, Silver Meteor and Crescent are canceled from Wednesday through Sunday. The Carolinian and Piedmont are canceled from Thursday through Sunday.
The Silver Star will run only between Jacksonville, Florida and Miami from Wednesday to Sunday.
Northeast Regional trains will not operate south of Washington.
Amtrak is waiving fees for passengers who change their reservations.
Amtrak customers are advised to check on their trains' status.
