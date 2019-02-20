NEW YORK — Amtrak is modifying its Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, because of the impending winter storm.
On Wednesday, Trains 647 and 651 will terminate in Philadelphia. Train 656 will originate in Philadelphia and Train 620 is canceled.
Amtrak says Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.
Amtrak passengers are advised to check on their train's status throughout the day.
Amtrak modifies Keystone Service due to weather
Amtrak is modifying its Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, because of the impending winter storm.
