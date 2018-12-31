THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch military police say passengers were evacuated from a departure area at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport for a short time due to a bomb threat.
The Royal Marechaussee police force said in a tweet on Monday evening that officers overpowered a suspect and quickly lifted the evacuation order.
Further details were not immediately available about the suspect or nature of the threat at the airport outside the Dutch capital. Police did not return telephone calls seeking comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Italy's 5-Stars thin parliamentary ranks with 4 expulsions
Italy's 5-Star Movement has expelled four lawmakers from the party, including a former Coast Guard commander who once attracted publicity for ordering the captain of a sinking cruise ship to get back on board.
World
Congo cuts internet after presidential poll beset by delays
As votes were counted Monday in Congo's long-delayed presidential election, the internet was cut across the vast Central African country in an apparent effort by the government to prevent social media speculation about the results after a day of balloting plagued by malfunctioning machines and other problems.
World
Amsterdam airport departure area evacuated for bomb threat
Dutch military police say passengers were evacuated from a departure area at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport for a short time due to a bomb threat.
World
Israeli PM says he won't resign over possible charges
Israel's prime minister says he will not give up his re-election campaign even if the attorney general decides to file criminal charges.
World
AP Investigation: Food aid stolen as Yemen starves
Day after day Nabil al-Hakimi, a humanitarian official in Taiz, one of Yemen's largest cities, went to work feeling he had a "mountain" on his shoulders. Billions of dollars in food and other foreign aid was coming into his war-ravaged homeland, but millions of Yemenis were still living a step away from famine.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.