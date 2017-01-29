A St. Cloud snowmobile motocross racer has captured a gold medal at the Winter X Games, coming out on top for the sixth time among fellow competitors who are either amputees or partly paralyzed.

Mike Schultz, 35, who lost his left leg above the knee in a 2008 snowmobile incident while racing, claimed gold on Thursday in Aspen, Colo.

Schultz engineered a prosthetic for his injured left leg and in 2010 started BioDapt. Inc., which helps athletes and wounded soldiers return to the athletic pursuits the love.

“Two of my competitors in [the] final wear my equipment — the “moto knee” and “versa foot” — and are enjoying their sport again,” said Schultz, who describes himself as a self-trained engineer.

Schultz, a member of the U.S. Paralympic Snowboard team, will compete next month in boardercross and banked slalom racing at the 2017 International Paralympic Committee World Para Snowboard Championships in British Columbia.

For more on Schultz, visit http://xgames.espn.com/xgames/athletes/3014287/mike-schultz.