VILLANOVA, Pa. — D'Angelo Amos returned two punts of more than 80 yards for touchdowns, Ethan Ratke kicked three field goals and James Madison rebounded from a stinging loss with a 37-0 shutout of Villanova on Saturday.
It was a record-setting day for Amos as his 89-yard punt return in the third quarter matched Gary Clark for the longest in school history, and his 81-yarder just two minutes later made him the first JMU player to return two punts for scores in a game.
The Dukes (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked sixth in an FCS poll, held Villanova (3-4, 0-4) to 157 yards of offense while picking up 302 and were 5 for 5 in the red zone.
James Madison was upended 27-24 by Elon a week ago, snapping a 19-game home win streak — its first home loss since 2015 — and a seven-game streak against the Phoenix.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.