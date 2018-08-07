BEIRUT — An international rights group is urging the U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State group to investigate airstrikes that killed civilians in the campaign to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Amnesty International says the coalition's admission last month that it killed 78 more civilians than previously reported in the 2017 assault on Raqqa was just the "tip of the iceberg."

Amnesty's statement on Tuesday says the coalition's admission should spark an investigation to understand why civilians were killed and who was responsible. It says civilians of Raqqa deserve justice and compensation.

The watchdog says it believes hundreds of civilians were killed in the Raqqa campaign and that the coalition is underreporting casualties.

IS has been mostly defeated in Iraq and Syria, though it still controls small pockets of territory.