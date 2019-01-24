CAIRO — Amnesty International says Egyptian authorities detained at least 113 people in 2018 for peacefully expressing their views, saying the country has become more dangerous than at any time in recent history for anyone openly criticizing the government.

In a Thursday statement, the London-based rights group said those who dared criticize the government in 2018 were sent to prison, often held in solitary confinement or subjected to forced disappearances.

There was no immediate response from the government, which has consistently cast doubt on charges of rights violations made by rights groups.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi denies the existence of political prisoners in Egypt, arguing that everyone in detention is facing legal proceedings. In office since 2014, he has overseen the largest crackdown on dissent seen in the Arab nation's modern history.