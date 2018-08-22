CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. — An Amish man has died in Kentucky, where his horse-drawn buggy was hit by a woman charged with driving under the influence.
News outlets report the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Kentucky 39 in Crab Orchard in central Kentucky. Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger said a sport-utility vehicle hit the buggy from behind, throwing the man out. The horse ran and wasn't hurt.
Officials arrested 64-year-old Mary Carter of Crab Orchard.
The Lincoln County coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Bruce Troyer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Women's rights organizations object to Kavanaugh nomination
Women's rights advocates rallied in the rain Wednesday in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying he had a discouraging track record on issues that matter to women.
Music
Sheriff: Ex-3 Doors Down bassist's wife mailed drugs to jail
Authorities say the wife of an incarcerated former 3 Doors Down bassist tried to mail him prescription drugs.
National
Abolish ICE: Arizona activists push sheriff to oust agency
Immigration activists who say the new Phoenix-area sheriff is not much different than former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was known for his immigration patrols, are protesting at the county jail Thursday in an ongoing effort to get immigration authorities out of there.
Nation
A year after Hurricane Harvey, 'We are still not OK'
WHARTON, Texas – Behind a maze of wavy flooring, torn-up drywall, broken furniture and boxes of water-stained clothes stacked like a wobbly Dr. Seuss…
National
Experts: Legal status check systems can be easily exploited
The systems offered by the U.S. government to check the legal status of workers like the Mexican man now suspected of killing an Iowa college student can be easily exploited through identity fraud and gaps in government systems, experts say.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.