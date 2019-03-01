– Everyone else around the Gophers basketball program seemed to be stressing about the NCAA tournament, so Richard Pitino tried to make sure his team ignored the outside noise about so many opportunities to boost its resume.

The Gophers were putting too much pressure on each game the last few weeks, but they got back on track Thursday night behind Amir Coffey’s 32 points in a 62-50 win against Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Coffey, who tied his career-high in scoring, shot 12-for-19 from the field and got his first career double-double with 12 rebounds for Minnesota to snap a six-game losing streak on the road.

A much more relaxed and focused Minnesota squad took control in the first half despite shooting just 38 percent from the field.

It helped to have Coffey’s 15 points, but the Gophers (18-11, 8-10) also held the Wildcats to just 29.6 percent shooting and forced nine turnovers.

So many times this season, Pitino watched his players let poor offense affect how well they played defensively, but that wasn’t the case Thursday.

Coffey’s fellow starters Jordan Murphy, Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur had just 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting in the first half, but they were still fighting for loose balls, rotating defensively and contesting every shot.

In the first half, the Wildcats (12-16, 3-14) cut a 10-point deficit to 18-14 after a second straight three-pointer from Miller Kopp. Coffey answered with seven straight points, but Minnesota also kept Northwestern scoreless for a three-minute stretch.

Gabe Kalscheur’s first three-pointer of the game made it 28-14 with 4:13 left in the first half for the Gophers, who lead 32-20 at halftime.

Dererk Pardon and Vic Law, who had 45 points combined in a five-point loss to Wisconsin last weekend, scored on consecutive baskets, including Law’s dunk to cut it to 32-24 to open the second half.

Before Thursday, the Gophers had lost six times in seven games, including six in a row on the road. Pitino’s team had halftime leads in four of those road losses, including in Sunday’s 68-64 loss at Rutgers. That was the first time this season they lost (previously 14-0) when leading with five minutes left in the game.

Northwestern tried to put together a comeback by cutting a 20-point lead to 10 points with under a minute left, but the Wildcats lost their ninth straight game.

Law and Pardon combined for 29 points, but the rest of the team shot 7-for-29 from the field.

The Gophers end the regular season with two Quadrant 1 win opportunities Tuesday on Senior Night against Purdue and to finish the regular season at Maryland.