Reunited in New York but with different teams, Pat Shurmur has a piece of advice for the NFL about Teddy Bridgewater.

“Don’t sleep on Teddy,” the New York Giants coach said of the Jets quarterback, who his team is scheduled to face in a preseason game Friday, “because I think he’s got it in him.”

Now, take that with a big ole grain of salt. Shurmur coached Bridgewater as a member of the Vikings coaching staff for two seasons and revealed he was “just a few feet from him” when Bridgewater suffered his career-threatening leg injury in 2016.

But it also doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

“I did peek at their game, and it appears to me like he’s playing pretty well,” Shurmur said of the Jets and Bridgewater, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 127 yards a touchdown and an interception during Thursday’s 15-13 loss to the Redskins. The 26-year-old is 17-for-23 for 212 yards, two touchdowns and an interception over two preseason games.

“I’m thrilled for whatever success he’s having.”

That success might not be long for the Jets, who the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported have had two teams express interest in trading for the former Vikings quarterback.

The two teams weren’t revealed, but Mehta has his sights on a squad with another former Vikings quarterback on it.

“Here’s a nickel’s worth of free advice: Keep an eye on the Broncos, who are looking to upgrade their backup quarterback spot,” Mehta said of Denver, which signed Case Keenum to a two-year $36 million contract in the offseason.

As of Monday afternoon, Mehta said “no concrete offers” had been made but that Jets sources said they’d like at least a third-round pick. Given that the franchise is “all in” on first-round pick Sam Darnold, Mehta said, a fourth-round pick would warrant consideration, too.

Not a bad haul for a guy they made a $1 million-guaranteed gamble on – if they can get it.