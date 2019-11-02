– Saja Begum was cooking dinner when her son walked into the kitchen with a stricken look on his face. “Mom,” he said. “I have been bitten by a snake. I am going to die.”

She began a panicked, 16-hour odyssey of cut off streets, checkpoints, shut off phones and hobbled doctors in an effort to find an antidote that could save her 22-year-old son.

Two months after the Indian government revoked Kashmir’s autonomy and imposed harsh security measures, doctors and patients say the crackdown has taken many lives, in large part because of a communication blackout, including the cellular network and internet.

Cancer patients who buy medicine online have been unable to place orders. Without cell service, doctors can’t talk to one another, find specialists or get critical information to help them in life-or-death situations. And because most Kashmiris don’t have landlines in their homes, they can’t call for help.

“At least a dozen patients have died because they could not call an ambulance or could not reach the hospital on time, the majority of them with heart-related disease,” said Sadaat, a doctor who did not want to be identified by his full name out of fear of reprisals.

Indian officials said hospitals have been functioning normally, and that health care workers and emergency patients have been given passes to travel through checkpoints. “There was no loss of life caused by restrictions,” said Rohit Kansal, a government official.

But several health officials, based on hospital records, estimated that hundreds of people have been left in emergencies without ambulances, and that many may have died as a result.

“People have died because they had no access to a phone or could not call an ambulance,” said Ramani Atkuri, one of more than a dozen Indian doctors who signed a letter urging the government to lift the restrictions.

For Begum’s family, time had become the enemy. On Aug. 13, her son, Amir Farooq Dar, a college student, was tending his family’s sheep when he was bitten by a krait, a poisonous snake.

Most bites are fatal unless Polyvalent, an antivenin medication, is injected in the first six hours. Begum cinched a rope around his leg, hoping it would slow the poison. She then ran, with her son leaning against her, to the village public health center. The center was closed.

She shouted for help and begged for a ride to a district hospital. But doctors there could not locate an antidote. They arranged for an ambulance to take Dar to a hospital in Srinagar.

Soldiers stopped the ambulance many times on the way, the family said. Dar told his mother, in a drowsy voice, that he could not feel his right leg.

Finally, he and his family made it to Soura Hospital in Srinagar. The hospital had none of the antivenin, either.

What the family did not know was that the first hospital they had visited, in Baramulla, had the antidote but the clerk could not be reached by phone.

The next day, 16 hours after he was bitten, Dar died. His parents then traveled 55 miles back home, in an ambulance, with his body.