MINNEAPOLIS _ Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $539 million.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.80 per share.
The financial services company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 billion, or $14.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.84 billion.
Ameriprise shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $120.25, a drop of 30 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.