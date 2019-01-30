MINNEAPOLIS _ Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $539 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.80 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 billion, or $14.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.84 billion.

Ameriprise shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $120.25, a drop of 30 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP