MINNEAPOLIS _ Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $503 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.74 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period.

Ameriprise shares have declined 22 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2.5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $132.27, a decline of 14 percent in the last 12 months.

