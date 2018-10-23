MINNEAPOLIS _ Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $503 million.
On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.74 per share.
The financial services company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period.
Ameriprise shares have declined 22 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2.5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $132.27, a decline of 14 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.