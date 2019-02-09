A child’s finger is pricked at a doctor’s office, and the child cries out. “Ow! Ah! Oh!”

How much pain adult Americans think the child is suffering will depend on whether they believe the child to be a girl or a boy, said a study published in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology. Those who know the distressed patient as “Samuel” will infer that he is in more pain than those who know the patient as “Samantha,” even though Samuel and Samantha are the same 5-year-old.

The test was shown to 264 adults, men and women ages 18 to 75. On average, participants told that they were watching a boy’s reaction rated his pain, on a scale from 0 (no pain) to 100 (severe pain), as 50.42, while those instructed that the patient was a girl rated her pain as 45.90.

The results, in what lead author Brian D. Earp described as a “new research area,” contribute to growing understanding of sex differences in pain, a topic that has mainly been studied in adults. And they suggest a possible need for a course correction in pediatric care, where health care providers may exhibit the same biases that influence the general public.

“Adults have a lot of authority and agency in saying, ‘This is how I feel,’ ” said Earp, associate director of the Yale-Hastings Program in Ethics and Health Policy. “But young children, and how they’re attended to, depends on the judgments of adults in the room. Understanding the structure of those judgments is important for equitable health care.”

In a finding that surprised researchers, the downgrading of female pain was driven by women, who were more likely than men to say that pain was less severe when told the patient was a girl. “This is a big mystery,” Earp said.

The apparent biases of the women came as no surprise to Kate Manne, a philosopher at Cornell University. She said it was the logical conclusion of women rating their own pain as less severe. “Since there’s more pressure on women to be appropriately sympathetic to pain, and since we’re biased in the direction of taking male pain more seriously, it makes sense that women are at least as bad if not worse,” Manne said.

The results were “really sad,” she said. “We should be troubled by the fact that seemingly all else equal, perceived gender plus a few gender stereotypes are enough to have a little girl’s pain responded to with less concern.”