the bountiful game

The Americans' 13-0 rout of Thailand in their Women's World Cup opener in Reims, France, on Tuesday set or tied all sorts of WWC records. Such as:

Most goals, biggest margin of victory: U.S. 13, Thailand 0, 2019 (previous record: Germany 11, Argentina 0, 2007).

Most goals, individual: Alex Morgan, U.S., 5 (tying record by Michelle Akers, U.S., vs. Taiwan, 1991).

Most assists, points: Morgan, 3 assists and 8 points. Only three other players have had games of 3-plus goals and 1-plus assists in WWC history.

Most players with two or more goals: 3 (Morgan, Rose Lavelle 2 and Samantha Mewis 2).

Most different goal-scorers: 7 (Morgan, Lavelle, Mewis, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd).

Fastest four goals: U.S., four in six minutes. Mewis scored twice, and Morgan and Lavelle once each between the 50th and 56th minute.

•The Americans' 40 shots and 20 shots on goal also were reported to be WWC records.