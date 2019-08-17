Good news, ladies: Americans now think women are as smart and competent as men.

And among the 25% of respondents who perceived a gender difference, most said women were more intelligent and competent than men.

So says a scientific study published in the journal American Psychologist that examines Americans’ perceptions of women over the past 70 years. “It’s a pretty dramatic shift,” said Alice Eagly, a social psychologist at Northwestern University who led the work.

Eagly and her co-authors looked at three clusters of personality traits that they define as competence, communion and agency. Competence traits include being organized, intelligent and capable. Communion includes traits associated with good social skills — compassion, expressiveness and altruism. Agency traits are more self-oriented and include assertiveness and decisiveness.

Eagly said it was not a surprise that the perceived competence of women steadily increased as more women entered the workforce. In addition, women now earn more bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees than men.

They found that there has been little change in perceptions of agency, but women were increasingly likely to be seen as more compassionate and socially skilled than men.

Peter Glick, a social psychologist at Lawrence University, cautioned, “Discrimination is a bit like that ‘Whac-A-Mole’ game. Gains in one area get offset by other routes toward inequality popping up.”

For example, women aren’t seen as assertive enough to be promoted into leadership roles. “Despite all the social changes, women remain the ‘nurturers’ and men still dominate leadership positions in business, politics, etc.,” he said.

Could there be a day when women are seen as assertive and decisive as men? “That’s the big question,” Eagly said.