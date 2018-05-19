NEW YORK — From pubgoers in pajamas to merrymakers in finery at a fancy hotel, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
People gathered Saturday at wedding watch parties — some before dawn — across the country.
In New York, people in hats, gloves, and tiaras piled into the Plaza Hotel for a celebration complete with cake pops with champagne and flower liqueur.
Californians and British expatriates in pajamas, party hats, nightgowns and crowns packed the Cat & Fiddle Pub in Hollywood. Nearby, students at Markle's former high school, Immaculate Heart in Los Angeles, cheered as she and Prince Harry said their vows.
At a royal wedding watch party in Burlington, New Jersey, Paula Jackson said Markle "will be an example for our young, African-American women."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.