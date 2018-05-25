Feeling more anxious? You’ve got plenty of company.

A survey from the American Psychiatric Association reveals that 39 percent of Americans feel more anxious now than they did a year ago. That’s more than double the 19 percent who feel less anxious now. (Another 39 percent of survey respondents said their anxiety level is about the same, and 3 percent weren’t sure.)

Worries about safety topped the list, with 36 percent of Americans describing themselves as extremely anxious about “keeping myself or my family safe.” About 31 percent said they were “somewhat anxious” on this score.

Financial fears were close behind. The prospect of paying bills and other expenses made 35 percent of respondents feel extremely anxious, and 32 percent said it made them somewhat anxious.”

And then there were concerns about health. The 28 percent of Americans who reported being extremely anxious about their medical condition were joined by 39 percent who said they were somewhat anxious about it.

All this angst contributed to a 5-point increase — from 46 in 2017 to 51 — in the country’s “national anxiety score,” the psychiatry group reported.

The APA noted that anxiety was up among men and women, among people of various racial and ethnic groups, and among adults of all ages.

Generationally speaking, the most anxious Americans are millennials, the survey found. But in the past year, anxiety increased more for baby boomers than for millennials or for members of Generation X.

The United States suffers from an anxiety gender gap, the poll said. Among adults younger than 50, 38 percent of men and 57 percent of women said they had become more anxious in the past year. They were joined by 24 percent of men and 39 percent of women 50 and older.

People of color scored 11 points higher on the anxiety scale than white Americans, the APA said.

The contentious political climate is a significant source of anxiety for a majority of Americans, the survey found. One in five respondents said they were extremely anxious about “the impact of politics on my daily life,” and 36 percent said they were somewhat anxious about it.

“Increased stress and anxiety can significantly impact many aspects of people’s lives,” said Dr. Anita Everett, president of the American Psychiatric Association. Her prescription for reducing stress includes “regular exercise, relaxation, healthy eating and time with friends and family.”