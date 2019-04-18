WASHINGTON — Surging use of climate-changing fossil fuels has driven Americans' energy consumption to a record high.
A report this week from the U.S. Energy Information Administration says Americans burned 4% more energy overall in 2018 compared to the year before.
A boom in cheap natural gas helped drive the increase, with natural gas consumption jumping 10% from the previous year.
The record energy use comes despite urgent warnings from federal scientists that humans are running out of time to curb climate change by cutting emissions from fossil fuels.
