DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — American wild card Frances Tiafoe saved 14 of 16 break-point chances to edge No. 2-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-5 Thursday night in the second round of the Delray Beach Open.
Tiafoe hit 17 aces and won a three-setter for the fourth time this month.
No. 8 Chung Hyeon became the highest-seeded player to reach the quarterfinals when he eliminated Franko Skugor 6-4, 7-6 (4). American Jared Donaldson beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
What to watch from Pyeongchang on Day 14 of the Olympics
Figure skating may be over at the Pyeongchang Games, but don't worry, there is still curling! And lots of other events to watch Friday at the Olympics. We've got the lowdown on what to look out for. (All times Eastern.)
Wild
Koshechkin shuts out Czechs to put Russians in Olympic final
The Russians will play for the Olympic men's hockey gold medal for the first time in 20 years thanks to a 34-year-old goaltender on a roll.
Sports
Norway to get Olympic curling medal stripped from Russians
Norway's mixed doubles curling team will be presented Saturday night with the Olympic bronze model that was stripped from the Russian team.
Wild
US veterans can enjoy hockey gold before deciding futures
Americans Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, twin sister Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Hilary Knight, Meghan Duggan, Gigi Marvin and Kacey Bellamy have a luxury their predecessors lacked after finally capturing the nation's first Olympic gold in women's hockey in two decades.
Wild
Seguin snaps scoreless tie in 3rd, Stars beat Kings 2-0
Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock could see the improved play in his Stars, but positive results had been elusive.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.