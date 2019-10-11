LINZ, Austria — American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA semifinal match by beating top-seeded Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4 Friday at the Upper Austria Ladies.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, earned her first win over a top-10 player against the eighth-ranked Bertens.

Gauff called Linz "my little lucky place."

"Today was my first top-10 win, so I'm super proud of myself for that," Gauff said.

Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the semifinals at a WTA event since Nicole Vaidisova won in Tashkent in 2004. She will next play Andrea Petkovic, who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1.

Eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-4, and Jelena Ostapenko defeated Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1.