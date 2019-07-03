WIMBLEDON, England — American teenager Coco Gauff will try to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams with another victory in the second round at Wimbledon.
The 15-year-old Gauff will face Magdalena Rybarikova on No. 2 Court at the All England Club on Wednesday.
Gauff would break inside the top 200 in the WTA rankings with a victory, having already become the youngest player since 1991 to win a match at Wimbledon.
Also, defending champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic will face Dennis Kudla of the United States for the first time. Djokovic is seeking a fifth title at Wimbledon and his 16th Grand Slam trophy in all.
Last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson takes on Janko Tipsarevic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Blister derails Jake Odorizzi's night vs. A's, and chance to pitch in All-Star Game
The Twins pitcher is headed for the injured list after getting hit hard at Oakland.
Wild
Bobrovsky says he came to Florida to win the Stanley Cup
Sergei Bobrovsky already has two Vezina Trophies, the award handed out at the end of each season to the NHL's top goaltender.
Motorsports
Ferrucci showing skill, rebuilding reputation in IndyCar
Santino Ferrucci knows better than most drivers that one bad moment behind the wheel can lead to a long-lasting trail of Google results.
Sports
American teen Gauff goes for another Wimbledon win on Day 3
American teenager Coco Gauff will try to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams with another victory in the second round at Wimbledon.
Twins
Odorizzi leaves game with blister; now out of All-Star Game
The Twins righthander tried to pitch with the condition but was removed after giving up a grand slam.