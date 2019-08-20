NEW YORK — American teenager Amanda Anisimova's representatives say she will not play at the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father.
A statement from her family members issued Tuesday says they are "shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father."
Anisimova was coached by her father, Konstantin.
She is an up-and-coming star in women's tennis who reached the semifinals at the French Open in June at age 17. She upset defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals, before losing to eventual champion Ash Barty in three sets.
Anisimova is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.
The year's last Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Minnesota Wind Chill disc team building a brand in Twin Cities
Brewery-owned Wind Chill seeking support to match its passion.
Gophers
Former Gophers commit and Winona recruit Aaron Witt joins third Big Ten West team in past three months
The Winona defensive end has pledged to the Gophers, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Lynx
WNBA playoff picture clearing up, Aces, Sun Mystics clinch
The WNBA playoff picture is slowly coming into focus.With a few weeks left in the season it seems there are three teams in contention for…
Vikings
Nose tackle Linval Joseph expected to return to practice this week
The Vikings have three practices before Saturday's third preseason game, in which starters could play up to the first half, against the Cardinals. Nose tackle…
Twins
Sweet spot in Twins schedule gets off to sour start
Monday was the start of the sweet spot of the Twins schedule, with 26 of their final 38 games against the bottom three teams in the AL Central