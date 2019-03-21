GENEVA — Police in southwestern Switzerland say a 20-year-old American who was skiing off-piste has died after falling dozens of meters off a rocky cliff.
The Wallis regional police force said prosecutors were investigating Thursday after the man's body was found in backcountry terrain near the 4 Vallees ski area.
A search team backed by a helicopter had been looking for the man since friends reported him missing on Wednesday.
Police did not name the skier.
