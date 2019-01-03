– Russian authorities have brought espionage charges against a U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who if convicted faces a prison sentence of as much as 20 years, his lawyer, Vladimir A. Zherebenkov, said in an interview Thursday.

Whelan, whose arrest was announced Monday, is being held in solitary confinement in the notorious Lefortovo Prison in Moscow.

The head of global security for the Michigan auto parts maker BorgWarner, Whelan, 48, has emerged as a curious figure in the days since his arrest. A former Marine who was court-martialed for several misdeeds, including larceny and passing bad checks, he has been traveling to Russia since at least 2006.

Whelan’s family said he had been in Russia to attend the wedding of a friend from the Marine Corps who was marrying a Russian woman at the storied Metropol Hotel.

He was familiar to numerous Russians who have known him or interacted with him on social media over the past decade. They said he seemed to pop up every six months or so and enjoyed traveling around Russia, especially by train. Not all of them met him in person, so it remained unclear how often he had visited.

Unusually for an occasional visitor to Russia, Whelan had an account on Vkontakte, the Russian version of Facebook, for about a decade. The account showed that he was last active at 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 28, the day the Federal Security Service, Russia’s domestic security and intelligence agency, said he was arrested.

Rosbalt, a Russian news agency close to the security services, quoted an unidentified intelligence source Wednesday as saying it was considered odd that Whelan did not use the social media site to try to meet women. Rather, he sought to ingratiate himself into the lives of his contacts on the site.

A quick survey of those contacts indicated that most seemed to be men with some sort of connection to academies run by the Russian Navy, the Defense Ministry or the Civil Aviation Authority.

There has been widespread speculation that Russia seized Whelan to exchange him for Maria Butina, a Russian citizen jailed in the United States. Butina, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 in U.S. District Court in Washington to conspiring to act as a foreign agent. She admitted to being involved in an organized effort, backed by Russian officials, to lobby influential Americans in the National Rifle Association and the Republican Party.

She faces six months in prison, most likely followed by deportation. An espionage conviction in Russia carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Russia has denied that Butina acted in any official capacity. While there is no apparent connection between her case and Whelan’s, Russia has a history of arresting foreigners to exchange them for its citizens held elsewhere.

Whelan’s lawyer said he would welcome an exchange, but it would take time. The shortest timetable for the legal case would be six months to a year, he said, after which the issue of an exchange might be broached. Such a deal would require a pardon from President Vladimir Putin.

“This is a long process,” Zherebenkov said. “I myself hope that we can rescue and bring home one Russian soul.”

Rosbalt’s intelligence source said Whelan had been apprehended during a meeting with a Russian citizen in his room at the Metropol Hotel. He is accused of trying to recruit this person to obtain classified information about staff members at various Russian agencies, the account said.

Whelan was arrested five minutes after receiving a USB stick containing a list of all the employees at a classified security agency, the report said.

His lawyer, Zherebenkov, said he had not seen all the evidence, but he suspected the American had been under surveillance for some time.

“I presume that he is innocent because for now I haven’t seen any evidence against him that would prove otherwise,” said Zherebenkov, who said Whelan would petition the court for bail. At this point, he has been ordered held for two months, a standard procedure.

Zherebenkov, a high-profile criminal defense lawyer, said he had spent much of Wednesday with Whelan and found his client in an upbeat mood despite the long legal road that he faces. “I was surprised to see him being so confident,” he said.

He said it was standard procedure for a new inmate facing espionage charges to be held in solitary confinement. Whelan has access to a library at Lefortovo, a rare prison in Russia to have been at least partly refurbished.

Lefortovo has long been the main holding place for suspects arrested by the Federal Security Service and its predecessor, the KGB. Numerous famous Russians and foreigners have been jailed there, including Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the Nobel laureate and dissident sent into exile abroad by the Soviet Union.

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon M. Huntsman Jr., visited Whelan in prison Wednesday, the State Department said in a statement that provided no further details.

Zherebenkov described his client as “a sociable man.”

“He wanted to learn more about Russia — he was interested in the country, its culture and the Orthodox faith,” he said, noting that Whelan had visited Sergiyev Posad, the spiritual seat of the Russian Orthodox Church, north of Moscow.

Whelan’s military career ended badly. He was court-martialed in 2008 and discharged from the Marine Corps for bad conduct, and his rank was demoted to private from staff sergeant.

He had done two tours in Iraq, and one of his initial trips to Russia seemed to come in 2006, when he visited for two weeks as part of a special furlough program.

Whelan had at least 70 friends on Vkontakte, the social media website, although the number dropped rapidly as word of his arrest spread. He did not post often, but wrote congratulatory notes in Russian on various major holidays and occasionally voiced his opinions about U.S. politics.

“GOD SAVE PRESIDENT TRUMP!!” he wrote on the day of the president’s inauguration, in January 2017, bracketing the sentence with two American flag emojis. After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, he posted a Russian cartoon suggesting that Alaska might be next, as it was once a Russian territory. “Putin can have Alaska, as long as he takes Sarah Palin, too!!” Whelan wrote.

Some of the Russians who befriended Whelan on Vkontakte declined to comment, one offered to sell information about him and a few offered some details about their encounters.

Sergei Artyomenko, 26, a Moscow hair stylist, said Whelan had followed him on Instagram six years ago while he was doing his military service. They never met in person, although they had a running joke about his getting a haircut. “I am not sure how he found me, but he would initiate small talk every six months or so,” Artyomenko wrote, adding that they had mostly discussed interesting places to travel.

Whelan contacted him last Friday, but the Russian was again too busy to meet. “He didn’t tell me why he came here, but has been always saying that he likes Russia and Siberia,” he said.

Most of those he reached out to said Whelan seemed like a friendly, open American interested in learning the Russian language and traveling around the country. Although he studied Russian, some of his social media contacts said he communicated through Google Translate, and Zherebenkov said that all of the legal work was done through a translator.

Few of those who befriended him online were willing to speak about him, and then only anonymously out of concern of being linked to a man jailed on espionage charges.

One man said Whelan was so enamored of train travel that he collected the metal tea glass holders, often stamped with scenes from Russian history, used by Russian Railways.

Another said he had shown Whelan the sights around his provincial city a decade ago, but had not seen him in person since. They discussed the details of his life that have emerged since in public, he said: “We spoke English and discussed some broad topics — life in Russia and the U.S., culture, language, personal things.”