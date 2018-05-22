A significant number of Minnesotans have already competed on "American Ninja Warrior," but locals will face their ultimate challenge when the hit NBC series comes to U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend (May 25 and 26) to tape two episodes under the cloak of night.

An NBC spokesperson explained the competition is filming during off-peak hours -- between sunset and sunrise -- to maximize the reality series' top-of-the-line lighting design.

As of Tuesday morning, tickets had been scooped up for all tapings with the exception of a 2 a.m. seating on Sunday. You can vie for those tickets or join the wait list for other opportunities to see would-be warriors tackle the obstacle course with host Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy all on hand. The minimum age to attend is 12.

Opportunities to actually qualify for competition have come and gone, but the show is inviting some local media personalities to try their hand at the course during non-taping hours. We'll keep you posted on any Sven Sundgaard sightings.

The 10th season starts airing May 30 with the two Minneapolis episodes scheduled to drop in early July and late August.

And just for fun, here's "American Ninja Warrior's" most popular video on YouTube: