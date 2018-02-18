– Japan's Yusuke Morozumi rink shot 93 percent as it took down John Shuster and the American men 8-2 Sunday in round-robin action at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday.

Shuster of Chisholm, Minn., and teammates Tyler George (Duluth), Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner never got a good feel for the ice in the lopsided loss.

"Slow start," Landsteiner said. "Maybe not ready to go in the morning, I don't know why. We did the same routine, everything. … Just everything kind of went the wrong way starting out."

The loss drops the American men to 2-3 overall as Japan improved to 3-2.

In women's curling, Canada heaved a collective sigh of relief after the defending world champions finally nabbed their first victory.

The Canadians' 11-3 victory over the U.S. followed three consecutive losses, a performance that few had anticipated from a team that was heavily favored to win the gold.

"I think we played really well in those other games, but we each had a couple key mistakes that really cost us," Canadian skip Rachel Homan said. "Obviously, we're trying our best out there."

NEWS SERVICES