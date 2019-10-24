MOSCOW — An American accused of spying in Russia will spend the rest of the year in a Moscow prison, a judge ruled Thursday, in a brief court session where the defendant said he had been assaulted by guards and denied medical care.

“My human rights are being violated, my life threatened, medical issues are being denied and my property stolen,” the defendant, Paul N. Whelan, shouted to reporters as the judge read his decision. Ten months after Whelan’s arrest, the court extended his detention for two months.

Standing in a defendant’s cage in the courtroom, Whelan said that Russia believes that “it caught James Bond on a spy mission, in reality they’ve adopted Mr. Bean on holiday.”

Whelan, a Marine veteran and citizen of the United States, Canada, Britain and Ireland, appealed to leaders of these states to take firm action to have him released. It was not clear if the message had been heard by diplomatic representatives from the embassies of the four countries.

Whelan, 49, developed a network of Russian friends during his frequent visits to the country over the past decade, and most recently had headed security for BorgWarner, an auto parts maker based near Detroit. In December, he traveled to Russia to attend a wedding and was arrested at an upscale Moscow hotel next to the Kremlin.

Authorities accused Whelan, who had served as a Marine in Iraq, of spying, a charge that can carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in a penal colony. A Russian news agency close to the security services reported in January that a flash drive found in his possession contained a full list of names of the employees of a secret Russian security agency. His Russian lawyer, Vladimir A. Zherebenkov, said that someone Whelan had considered a friend had slipped the device into his pants pocket.

Whelan’s arrest prompted speculation that he was picked up by Russian law enforcement to be exchanged later for one or more Russians held in American jails — a tactic that Russia has used before. When asked by a reporter whether he was being groomed for an eventual exchange, Whelan said Thursday that he “would characterize it that way,” adding that “this is just a hostage situation.”