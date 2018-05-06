PRAGUE — Olympic bronze medalist Galen Rupp of the United States won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Kenyan runner Bornes Jepkirui Kitur was the fastest woman in the race.
Rupp pulled ahead away from the favorite Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia with about four kilometers to go and finished the race in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 7 seconds. It was the second fastest time in the history of the race.
Lemma crossed the finish line in 2:07:02 while Kenya's Stephen Kwelio Chemlany was third in 2:09:42.
Kitur won in 2:24:19 ahead of Belaynesh Oljira and Amane Gobena, both from Ethiopia.
