INDIANAPOLIS — Formula One development driver Santino Ferrucci will make his IndyCar debut next month at Detroit as the replacement driver for Pietro Fittipaldi.
Ferrucci is an American development driver for Haas F1, the only American team on the F1 grid, and currently races in Formula 2.
Dale Coyne Racing has been forced to shuffle its lineup since Fittipaldi broke legs this month in a crash in Belgium. Fittipaldi was scheduled to make his Indianapolis 500 debut next week.
Ferrucci will drive the No. 19 at the doubleheader in Detroit on June 2-3.
As the Haas F1 test driver, he's completed four test days and 1,180 miles in an F1 car.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Red Ruby pulls away to easy victory in Black-Eyed Susan
Red Ruby pulled away from Coach Rocks on a sloppy track Friday and cruised to a 4 3/4-length victory in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.
Sports
Nadal and Djokovic to renew rivalry in Italian Open semis
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry in the Italian Open semifinals — and three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova also reached the last four Friday.
Gophers
Gophers baseball team wins, clinches Big Ten title
Max Meyer strikes out the side in the ninth for the save, securing the program's 24th Big Ten crown.
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium interim executive director given job permanently
Technology consultant Jim Farstad has twice held the interim position of overseeing the downtown stadium.
Twins
Dodgers-Nationals rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday
The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals scheduled for Friday night has been rained out.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.